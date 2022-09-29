Funerals Today; Thursday, September 29, 2022 Sep 29, 2022 27 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bailes, Sharon Elaine - 1 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo.Baldwin, Connie Thomas - Noon, Allen Funeral Home.Bennett, Nakeysha L. - 6 p.m., King's River Worship Center, St. Albans.Burdette, Sonia Louise - 1 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel, Poca.Crow, James Earl - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.Gessel, Phillip Edward - 6 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel, Poca.Marcum, Lafayette - 10 a.m., Floral Hills Garden of Memories, Sissonville.Racer, Beverly Carol - 7 p.m., Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane.Shamblin, Glendin Dale - 1 p.m., Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Marcum Floral Hills Garden Lafayette Christianity Architecture Memory Funeral Home Allen Beverly Carol Recommended for you Local Spotlight Iwana Ann Goodwin Ronnie Lee Withrow Blank Scott Michael Hastings Phillip Edward Gessel Blank Gildo Joseph Pollastrini Jr. Delmer Lee Nunn Connie Thomas Baldwin Blank Beverly Carol Racer Blank Victoria Yvette Lamarr Sonia Louise Burdette Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: September 29, 2022 Daily Mail WV West Virginia Land Trust hits 20,000-acre milestone Art Walk Richwood success proves city's investment in the arts paying off A healing ecosystem: Program helps small businesses become recovery-safe communities From students to seniors, Dunbar couple's nonprofit engages in civic enrichment, outreach Robert Saunders: Turtles all the way down