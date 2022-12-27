Funerals Today; Tuesday, December 27, 2022 Dec 27, 2022 59 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Atha, Emma Ruth - 1 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.Bays, Cindy Marie - 12 p.m., North Charleston Apostolic Church, Charleston.Fridley, Chloie Mae “Jody” - 5 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.Griffith, Charles “Carnie” - 11 a.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.Moore, Brookie Lynn - 6 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.Otey, Carol Sue - 12 p.m., Long and Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.Rutledge, Kathy Ann - 1 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Fisher Long Carol Sue Funeral Recommended for you Local Spotlight James "J.C." Carroll Billups Guy William Klein Corky Griffith Cindy Lee Martin Roger Lewis Elliott Jr. Cindy Marie Bays Anna Lea Ellis Neal Okey "Dale" Tribble Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: December 27, 2022 Daily Mail WV Homeless for the holidays: Abuse, neglect send children and teens to temporary shelters for Christmas. Letters from teens From St. Nicholas to Sinterklaas: demythologizing Santa Blue Christmas services: The holidays are not always the most wonderful time of the year Christian nationalism a 'new term for a very old problem'