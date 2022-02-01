Thank you for Reading.

Baisden, Brian "Bubba" - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville

Breedlove, Sherry Renee - 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro.

Griffith, Duane Fred “Guido” - 7 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Hypes, Judy Kay - Noon, O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

Kelley, Elizabeth - 1 p.m., Big Bottom Missionary Baptist Church

Rhodes, Richard Kenneth “Rick - 1 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Thomas, Porter - 11 a.m., Miller Cemetery, Webster Springs.

Tags

Recommended for you