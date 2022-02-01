Funerals Today; Tuesday, February 1, 2022 Feb 1, 2022 37 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Baisden, Brian "Bubba" - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, DanvilleBreedlove, Sherry Renee - 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro.Griffith, Duane Fred “Guido” - 7 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.Hypes, Judy Kay - Noon, O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.Kelley, Elizabeth - 1 p.m., Big Bottom Missionary Baptist ChurchRhodes, Richard Kenneth “Rick - 1 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.Thomas, Porter - 11 a.m., Miller Cemetery, Webster Springs. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Funeral Advertising Bubba Baptist Church Cemetery Thomas Elizabeth Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Wilma Jane Haynes Jack K. Chapman Kay Harris Blank Eugene E. "Gus" Potter Phyllis Gay Roach Linda DeRito Bill Walker Walls Gordon Blaine Grant Blank Cecilia Rye Boggs Blank Terry Dean Asbury Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: February 1, 2022 Daily Mail WV Alzheimer's Association, W.Va. Chapter official discusses ongoing challenges, goals NIH awards WVU $2 million to study link between Alzheimer’s disease, chronic stress County EMTs, paramedics are 'worn-out and short-handed' Communities could lose emergency ambulance service Big Brothers Big Sisters expanding in West Virginia