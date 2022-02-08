Thank you for Reading.

Burcham, Betty Jane - 2 p.m., Murray-Fettro Funeral Home, Greenfield.

Grinstead, Vesta L. - 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Lovejoy, Virginia “Ginny Sue" - 2 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel, Poca.

Miller, Russel G. - 12 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Moore, Carol Beth - 2 p.m., Jordan Chapel United Methodist Church, Canvas.

Morris, Barbara L. - 1 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Pauley, Anna Lee - 2 p.m., Memory Gardens on Low Gap Road, Madison.

Tomblin, Eleanor Margaret - 2 p.m., Greenwood Cemetery Chapel, Wheeling.

Woodrum, Wanda L. - 1: 30 p.m., O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

Tags

Recommended for you