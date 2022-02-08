Funerals Today; Tuesday, February 8, 2022 Feb 8, 2022 41 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Burcham, Betty Jane - 2 p.m., Murray-Fettro Funeral Home, Greenfield.Grinstead, Vesta L. - 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.Lovejoy, Virginia “Ginny Sue" - 2 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel, Poca.Miller, Russel G. - 12 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.Moore, Carol Beth - 2 p.m., Jordan Chapel United Methodist Church, Canvas.Morris, Barbara L. - 1 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.Pauley, Anna Lee - 2 p.m., Memory Gardens on Low Gap Road, Madison.Tomblin, Eleanor Margaret - 2 p.m., Greenwood Cemetery Chapel, Wheeling.Woodrum, Wanda L. - 1: 30 p.m., O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Memory Gap Madison Christianity Anna Lee Road Garden Recommended for you Local Spotlight Henry C. "Hoppy" Shores Barbara L. Morris Penny Jo Beaver Parsons Greco Blank Virginia “GinnySue" Lovejoy Michael T. “Mike” Duffy Albert C. “Tom” Edens Jr Donald J. King Nathaniel A. “Tang” Gibson Marsha Louise Alston Nathanial A. “Tang” Gibson Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: February 8, 2022 Daily Mail WV Old wineskins, new wine: A look at the changing climate for American churches Two mainline churches chart new courses Susan Johnson: 'Our members simply grew old and died' Alzheimer's Association, W.Va. Chapter official discusses ongoing challenges, goals NIH awards WVU $2 million to study link between Alzheimer’s disease, chronic stress