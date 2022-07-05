Thank you for Reading.

Davidson, Daniel Baird - Noon, Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.

Halstead, Terry Wayne - 1 p.m., Montgomery Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, London.

Mobley, James David - 12 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Moore, Helen Maxine - 2 p.m., Sugar Creek Cemetery, Gassaway.

Nelson, Paul - 6 p.m., Waters Funeral Chapel, Summersville.

Nunley, Charley Ralph - 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Pettry, Peggy Jo - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Smith, Brenda Darlene - 2 p.m., Long & Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.

Sparkman, Stephen Andrew - 2 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

Strickland, Helen Ruth - 1 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.

