Funerals Today; Tuesday, July 5, 2022 Jul 5, 2022 58 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Davidson, Daniel Baird - Noon, Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.Halstead, Terry Wayne - 1 p.m., Montgomery Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, London.Mobley, James David - 12 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.Moore, Helen Maxine - 2 p.m., Sugar Creek Cemetery, Gassaway.Nelson, Paul - 6 p.m., Waters Funeral Chapel, Summersville.Nunley, Charley Ralph - 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.Pettry, Peggy Jo - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.Smith, Brenda Darlene - 2 p.m., Long & Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.Sparkman, Stephen Andrew - 2 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.Strickland, Helen Ruth - 1 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.Davidson, Daniel Baird - Noon, Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.Halstead, Terry Wayne - 1 p.m., Montgomery Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, London.Mobley, James David - 12 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.Moore, Helen Maxine - 2 p.m., Sugar Creek Cemetery, Gassaway.Nelson, Paul - 6 p.m., Waters Funeral Chapel, Summersville. Nunley, Charley Ralph - 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.Pettry, Peggy Jo - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.Smith, Brenda Darlene - 2 p.m., Long & Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.Sparkman, Stephen Andrew - 2 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery. Strickland, Helen Ruth - 1 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Local Spotlight Franklin Charlton McIntire Blank Linda Joyce Humphrey Eugene Aldon Workman Cheyenne Brooke Sawyers Blank James Delbert Owens Blank Hollis Eugene Lovejoy Blank Terrance Alan McDaniel Ray E. Taylor Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: July 5, 2022 Daily Mail WV Steamboat dreams: An interview with Capt. Don Sanders Boho style: Eclectic Goods Market showcases local vendors Myths, stigma over dialects still exist Goin' up yonder: Lingering over Appalachian linguistics Emerald landscapes, tartan plaids and whisky distilleries highlight Scotland trip