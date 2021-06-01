none
Baker, Iris Kay - 3 p.m., Elk River Church of the Nazarene.
Crane, James “Jim” McClune - 12 p.m., Wallace Memorial Mausoleum, Clintonville.
Fortney, David Allen - 4 p.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House.
Goff, Dorothy - 7 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro.
Hensley, Gloria Thelma - 7 p.m., Calvary Apostolic church, Hurricane.
Jones, June Cowles - 1 p.m., Christ Church United Methodist, Charleston.
Naylor, Mary - 1 p.m. O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Pell, Terry Lynn - 1 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.
Sheets, Addalee - 2 p.m., Pineview Cemetery, Orgas.
Thornton, Phyllis Ann - 7 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel, Poca.
Workman, Carol Jane (Russell) - 1 p.m., Union Cemetery, Letart.
