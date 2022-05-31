Thank you for Reading.

Holstein, Elborn “Bob” - 1 p.m., Boomer Baptist Church, Boomer.

Hudson, William L. - 1 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

Miller Sr., Dallas D. - 11 a.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Moore, Clematean Hinson Chapman - 1 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Moore, Jean Rosemary Boyd - 11 a.m., Bream Memorial Presbyterian Church, Charleston.

Morgan, Michael David - 1 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.

Raike, Joyce Ann - 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, Cedar Grove.

Reynolds-Haynes, Beverly Ann - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Rogers, Carolyn Campbell - 2 p.m., St. Peters United Methodist Church, St. Albans.

