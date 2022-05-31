Funerals Today; Tuesday, May 31, 2022 May 31, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Holstein, Elborn “Bob” - 1 p.m., Boomer Baptist Church, Boomer.Hudson, William L. - 1 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.Miller Sr., Dallas D. - 11 a.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.Moore, Clematean Hinson Chapman - 1 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.Moore, Jean Rosemary Boyd - 11 a.m., Bream Memorial Presbyterian Church, Charleston.Morgan, Michael David - 1 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.Raike, Joyce Ann - 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, Cedar Grove.Reynolds-Haynes, Beverly Ann - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.Rogers, Carolyn Campbell - 2 p.m., St. Peters United Methodist Church, St. Albans. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags United Methodist Church Funeral Home Christianity Danville Moore Funeral Bream Memorial Presbyterian Church St. Peters Recommended for you Local Spotlight Jean Rosemary Boyd Moore William “Bill” Caufield Jack Odell Cobb Sr. Blank Gary Ray Carter Blank Terri Lynn Hanshaw Blank Arnie Lee Painter Blank Joy Lou Chase Weekley William “Bill” Caufield Robert “Bobby” Wilson Blank Betty Jo Stuart Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: May 31, 2022 Daily Mail WV Second annual WV Workplace Wellness Conference to be held at Stonewall Resort Active SWV promotes healthier habits, lifestyles for West Virginians Floats and flags: South Charleston Armed Forces Parade set for Saturday Free military and veterans appreciation picnic to be held in Huntington Chessie 29: Effort launched to restore historic C&O business car