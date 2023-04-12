Funerals Today; Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Apr 12, 2023 52 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bargmann, James Patrick - 2 p.m., Floral Hills Garden of Memories Mausoleum Chapel, Sissonville.Brown, Carol Marie - 12 p.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.Hamon, David - 2 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.Harper, Hayward - 7 p.m., Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Winfield.Haynes, Billy Gene - 2 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.Hook, Carolyn Jane - 1 p.m., Mountain View Cemetery, Marlinton.Johnson, Leroy - 11 a.m., Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, Cedar Grove.Mullins, Betty J. - 1 p.m., The Crown Hill Freewill Baptist Church, Crown Hill.Robinson, Isabell “Granny” - Evans Funeral Chapel, Chapmanville.Taylor, Barbara E. - 1 p.m., Wilson-Shamblin-Smith Funeral Home, Clay.Walker, Henry W. “Sonny” - 1 p.m., Glasgow United Methodist Church, Glasgow. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity Religion Recommended for you Local Spotlight Norton Brooks Bashlor Joan Lee Reed Joseph Raymond Beasley Sr. Virdie Allen Kathryn Lee Mason Kellie Ann Magaw Ruth A. Hawley Norma (Ramey) Ashworth Doretha Harris James Napoleon Mitchell Jr. Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Daily Mail WV Blenko Glass water bottles commemorate St. Albans history Robert Saunders: Hares and heresy on the bunny trail Elkview author releases latest children's book Charleston children's author channels passion into publishing Chris Ellis: Canine companion welcome on walks