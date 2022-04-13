Funerals Today; Wednesday, April 13, 2022 Apr 13, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Brown, Letha K. Totten - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.Daniels, Wanda Gerree - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.DeLung, Maurice Valentine, Jr - 1 p.m., Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, Hurricane.Emery, Katie Jewel - 2 p.m., Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville.Lewis, Christine - 1 p.m., Abundant Life Ministries, Charleston.Linkenhoker, Deborah L. - 1 p.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House.McCormick, Dora - 1 p.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.Staats, S. Cole - 11 a.m., Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.Wade, Alicia Laine - 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.Withrow Sr., Lawrence Edward - 11 a.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Curry Haven Christianity Alum Creek Deborah L. Alicia Laine Wade Recommended for you Local Spotlight Geraldine "Geri" Hurst Blank N. Dean Parkins Summer Dawn Thaxton Jill Renay Priddy Diane Marie Kilpatrick Blank Maurice Valentine DeLung Clifford Muck Jacqueline Carol Aylestock Millie Germain Adkins Blank Louise Elaine Hale Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: April 13, 2022 Daily Mail WV WVU research suggests interrupting immune response improves multiple sclerosis outcomes Marshall Health recognized as state's first Center for Comprehensive Multiple Sclerosis Care Mindfulness, exercise may ameliorate symptoms, pain for those with MS Hurricane gym wants to 'ignite your fitness' Robert Saunders: Ode to spring, somber musings for Easter