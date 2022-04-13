Thank you for Reading.

Brown, Letha K. Totten - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.

Daniels, Wanda Gerree - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

DeLung, Maurice Valentine, Jr - 1 p.m., Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, Hurricane.

Emery, Katie Jewel - 2 p.m., Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville.

Lewis, Christine - 1 p.m., Abundant Life Ministries, Charleston.

Linkenhoker, Deborah L. - 1 p.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House.

McCormick, Dora - 1 p.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.

Staats, S. Cole - 11 a.m., Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.

Wade, Alicia Laine - 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Withrow Sr., Lawrence Edward - 11 a.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

