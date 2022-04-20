Funerals Today; Wednesday, April 20, 2022 Apr 20, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Barker, James Paul - 2 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.Jones, James Clinton - 1 p.m., Alderson Cemetery, Alderson.Perry, Gregory Neil - 1 p.m., Mounts Funeral Home, Gilbert.Powell, Patricia Dunbar - 11 a.m., Braxton Memorial Cemetery, Sutton.Schoolcraft Jr., Ralph C. - 4 p.m., South Charleston Community Center, S. Charleston. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Community Center S. Charleston Gilbert Perry C. Gregory Neil Recommended for you Local Spotlight Larry Allen Oxley Betty Lou Spradling Grant Blank Alice Herring Barksdale Blank Larry Allen Oxley George Marion McCormick Victor E. Sigmon Janet Bird Searls Carol Martin Montgomery N. Dean Parkins Norma Jean Swisher Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: April 20, 2022 Daily Mail WV Tamarack artists explore space in ‘The Fine Art Frontier’ Other Tamarack Marketplace juried exhibitions for 2022 WVU research suggests interrupting immune response improves multiple sclerosis outcomes Marshall Health recognized as state's first Center for Comprehensive Multiple Sclerosis Care Mindfulness, exercise may ameliorate symptoms, pain for those with MS