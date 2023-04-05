Funerals Today; Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Apr 5, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Blount, Margaret Hope Westfall - 1 p.m., Grace Freewill Baptist Church, Blount.Boggs, Franklin Delano - 1 p.m., Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.Carson, Thomas Lee - 2 p.m., Montgomery Memorial Park, London.Fox, Margaret Ann - 2 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.Hall, Leeta Jean - 12 p.m., Winfield Baptist Church, Winfield.Jones, Lois D. Bailey - 12 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.Newhouse, Christine - 1 p.m., Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney.Swann, Linda Lou Woodall - 11 a.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.Vest Jr., Harry - 1 p.m., Mitchell Cemetery, Left Hand Fork, Lens Creek.Williams, Olga Irene White - 2 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity Religion Clothing Recommended for you Local Spotlight Billie Ray “Bill McClanahan James Napoleon Mitchell Jr. Donald A. Miller Marian Dillard Thaxton Marietha Geraldine Hutchinson Leeta Jean Hall John E. Hill III JoAnn Harris Dorothy L. Mills Donna Sue (Taylor) Wilhite Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: April 5, 2023 Daily Mail WV Elkview author releases latest children's book Charleston children's author channels passion into publishing Chris Ellis: Canine companion welcome on walks 'Rocket Boys' author hopes more Coalwood stories coming to the screen Morgantown native releases debut solo album, 'Appalachian Gothic'