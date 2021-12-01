Funerals Today; Wednesday December 1, 2021 Dec 1, 2021 Dec 1, 2021 Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bailey, John L. “Larrie” - 11 a.m., Ross Funeral Home, Fairmont.Bibbee, Geraldine Jones - 11:30 a.m., Emma Chapel Cemetery, Liberty.Calderwood, Dorothy Kessel - 2 p.m., Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.Clark, Tina A. - 2 p.m., Redeemer Lutheran Church, Charleston.Duncan, James W. - Noon, Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.Eubank, Homer James Austin - 11 a.m., High Knob Church, Sutton.Foster, Peggy Ann - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.Grim, Glenna L. - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.Mullins, Margie Ann Craddock - 11 a.m., Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville.Myers, Edna Mae - 1 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.Neff, Violet Lorraine Riggs Johnson Cundiff - 1:45 p.m., Ravenswood Cemetery.Renstrom, Betty B. - 1 p.m., Elk Hills Presbyterian Church, Charleston. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Fairmont Bailey Christianity Worship John L. Funeral Ross Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Grant Allen Ford James A. McCoy Sr. Julia Annette Sistrunk Pauline Kennedy James Edward “JR” Jones Jr. Blank Julia Annette Sistrunk Joseph "Joe" Franklin Henson Dorothy Kessel Calderwood Mary Lou Surbaugh Blank Truman Warren King Trending Now Articles ArticlesNew West Side barbecue restaurant officially opens On Da TracksWVU Faculty Senate to hold ‘no confidence’ vote in ‘Gee-Reed administration’WVU falls to Kentucky in LexingtonPrep football playoff notebook: Kennedy candidates swarm Super SixRich Rod's revampMan accused of killing Charleston officer wants trial moved out of KanawhaAntolini: WV Public Broadcasting addressing critical staffing shortagesChuck Landon: Hokies have Herd connectionsJohn Palmer: Is Manchin eyeing a presidential run? (Opinion)Build Back Better bill conservation funding touted as antidote to Chesapeake Bay watershed pollution, farming challenges Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: December 2, 2021 Daily Mail WV Visionary’s beat goes on at W. Va. steelpan drum company Marni Jameson: Ten ways to outsmart supply chain slowdowns New guidebook profiles nearly 600 Huntington artists Local artists' work featured in Juried Exhibition Kanawha City Lions sponsor school Peace Poster contests