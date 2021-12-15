Thank you for Reading.

Ammar, Evonne - 11 a.m., WV Memorial Garden, Calvin.

Bailes, David Earl - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.

Browning Sr., Vernon "Skip" - 3 p.m., Montgomery Memorial Park Mausoleum, London.

Cary, Ira Lee - 11 a.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.

Casto, Irvin “Rusty” - 12 p.m., Mt. Zion Church, Given.

Davis, Larry Wayne - 2 p.m., Morrisvale Baptist Church.

Green, Joyce J. - 1 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Guest, Roger R. - 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, Cedar Grove.

McClung, Patsy Ruth - 1 p.m., Walker Memorial Park, Summersville.

McNeely, Winoma - 2 p.m., Ballard Cemetery, Rock Creek.

Taylor, Harold Kent - 11 a.m., Montgomery Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, London.

Thompson, Beverley Ann - 1 p.m., Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle.

Wiseman, John “Johnny” - 7 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.

Woodward, Annabelle Roe - 2 p.m., Mausoleum Chapel Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.

