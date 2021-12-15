Funerals Today; Wednesday, December 15, 2021 Dec 15, 2021 28 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ammar, Evonne - 11 a.m., WV Memorial Garden, Calvin.Bailes, David Earl - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.Browning Sr., Vernon "Skip" - 3 p.m., Montgomery Memorial Park Mausoleum, London.Cary, Ira Lee - 11 a.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.Casto, Irvin “Rusty” - 12 p.m., Mt. Zion Church, Given.Davis, Larry Wayne - 2 p.m., Morrisvale Baptist Church.Green, Joyce J. - 1 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.Guest, Roger R. - 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, Cedar Grove.McClung, Patsy Ruth - 1 p.m., Walker Memorial Park, Summersville.McNeely, Winoma - 2 p.m., Ballard Cemetery, Rock Creek.Taylor, Harold Kent - 11 a.m., Montgomery Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, London.Thompson, Beverley Ann - 1 p.m., Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle.Wiseman, John “Johnny” - 7 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.Woodward, Annabelle Roe - 2 p.m., Mausoleum Chapel Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Local Spotlight Kelly Dawn Hudson Eva Young Fisher Orman B. (Pete) Meadows Jr Mark Williams Blood Brenda K. Crowder Carol Ann McGhee Totten Joyce Clark Lola Irene Burford Blank Glenda Jean Graley Mary Francis Ward Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: December 15, 2021 Daily Mail WV Shopping small: Bridge Road boutique, other small businesses, seek to prosper through holiday season Lavish to unveil variety of event venue options in South Charleston Hygge in the Hills: Simple joys of Christmas New River Gorge's rail heritage highlighted in 2022 historical calendar About the Chesapeake & Ohio Historical Society