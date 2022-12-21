Funerals Today; Wednesday, December 21, 2022 Dec 21, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Brown, James “Jimmy” Edward - 6 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Chapel, Poca.Hanshaw, Mae Jane - 11 a.m., White Funeral Home, Summersville.Keefer, Norma Jean - 2 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.Kyle, David Royce - 1 p.m., Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.McCallister, Shirley Ann - 3 p.m., Portersville Cemetery, Hamlin.Shdeed, John Henry - 11 a.m., St. George Orthodox Cathedral, Charleston.Swiney, Jack Lee - 1 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.Sylvia G. James - 11 a.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. AlbansWhite, Sharon Gaye Grant - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home James Edward Portersville Cemetery Ethnology Funeral Spencer Shirley Ann David Royce Recommended for you Local Spotlight Anna Lea Ellis Neal Okey "Dale" Tribble Janet Pennington Harmon Corky Griffith Mary Jane Newland Roger Lee Lewis Mossana Mae “Mossie” Parrish James “Jimmy” Edward Brown Seth James Petersen James Edward Brown Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: December 21, 2022 Daily Mail WV Blue Christmas services: The holidays are not always the most wonderful time of the year Christian nationalism a 'new term for a very old problem' Power and faith: What two coalitions teach us about American politics University of Charleston implements Virtual Reality Education Laboratory John Warren Davis: A trailblazing educator