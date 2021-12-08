Thank you for Reading.

Green, David Nicholas "Davey" - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Holmes, Greg - 4 - 6 p.m., The Olive Tree, South Charleston.

Keener, George Dewey, Jr. - 1 p.m., Greene-Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton.

McClain, Dilemma Laferne Alford - 2 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Morgan, James Henry - 1 p.m., Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home, Lewisburg.

Tags

Recommended for you