Funerals Today; Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Bailey, Marshall Seymore "Jim" - 2 p.m., Aldersgate United Methodist Church, Sissonville.
Baire, Bernard Junior - 1 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.
Brumfield, Jason Shaw - 12 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.
Carter, Wiladean Hall - 3:30 p.m., Albert's Chapel UMC Cemetery, Sand Ridge.
Fox, Kenneth Wayne - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Hancock, Mary - 2 p.m., Fidler & Frame Funeral Home, Belle.
Hoylman, Larry R. - 6 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.
Legg, Sr., Garry B. - 11 a.m., Good Shepherd Baptist Church, Scott Depot.
Mayes, Roger L. - 1 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.
Samples, Sgt. Nathan - 2 p.m., Christ Temple Church, Huntington.
Terry, Albert Francis - 1 p.m., Mount Vernon Baptist Church, Hurricane.