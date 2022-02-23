Thank you for Reading.

Bias, Claudetta Kay Boehm - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Copen, Rose Ann - 2 p.m., Wallace Memorial Cemetery, Clintonville.

Elkins, James Russell - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Miller, Frances Ann - 2 p.m., Cochran Cemetery, Onota.

O’Brien, Dr. William S. - 3 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.

Poorman, Earl Junior - 1 p.m., Kaiser & Douglas Church of Christ, Ravenswood.

Snyder, Iva May - 2 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home, Poca.

Southall, Dovie Mae - 1 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Thorn, Jurlene Wanda - 1 p.m., Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.

