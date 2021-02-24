Alford, Roy - 2 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel, Poca.
Hammons, Carol Ann - 1 p.m., Waters Funeral Chapel, Summersville.
Hartshorn, Sheila Ann - 1 p.m., Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.
Jarrell, Kaydin - 1 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.
Merical, Douglas - 1 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.
Reeves III, George "G.W." - 2 p.m., Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston.
Robinson, Lorraine - 1 p.m., Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle.
Sherrod, Andre - 3 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.