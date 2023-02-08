Funerals Today; Wednesday, February 8, 2023 Feb 8, 2023 54 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Barnes, William Lewis - 1 p.m., Matics Funeral Home Inc., Clendenin.Bass, Troy O. - 2 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.Blankenship, Thomas F. - 12 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, Cedar Grove.Clay Sr., Roger D. - 2 p.m., Franklin Cemetery, Branchland.Fisher, Linda Carol - 12 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.Hicks, James C. - 1 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel, Poca.Kayser, Bernadine B. - 2 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Point PleasantRieman, Leland Harrison - 2 p.m., Charleston Baptist Temple, Charleston. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity Religion Recommended for you Local Spotlight Marjorie Sue Munroe James C. Hicks Leland Harrison Rieman Brenda Joyce Gibson Wolfe Patricia Ann Moore Deborah Lynn “Debbie Miller Mary Jane “Janie” Means Ramona Jean Gibson Gloria Jean Bumgardner Jerry Lee Beckett Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: February 8, 2023 Daily Mail WV CAMC cardiologists among first in state to offer new therapy for heart attack patients Annual awareness campaign promotes heart health Robert Saunders: Poe and the bird of ill omen How Edgar Allan Poe became the darling of the maligned and misunderstood The Hub names latest locations for Communities of Achievement Program