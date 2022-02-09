Thank you for Reading.

Adkins, Ruby M. - 2 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel, Poca.

Akers, Margaret Pauline - 1 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.

Carter, Noah Ivan - 1 p.m., Mountain View Baptist Church on Flat Mountain, Alderson.

Chenoweth, Lula Ann "Lula" - 1 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, Saint Albans.

George, Dallis Irvin - 1:30 p.m., Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle.

Hudson, Doris Jean - 1 p.m., Davis Creek Church of the Nazarene, South Charleston.

Marshall, Beverly - 11:30 a.m., Spring Hill Cemetery, Charleston.

Moss, Armold - 1 p.m., Cedarville Baptist Church, Cedarville.

