Funerals Today; Wednesday February 9, 2022

Adkins, Ruby M. - 2 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel, Poca.
Akers, Margaret Pauline - 1 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.
Carter, Noah Ivan - 1 p.m., Mountain View Baptist Church on Flat Mountain, Alderson.
Chenoweth, Lula Ann "Lula" - 1 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, Saint Albans.
George, Dallis Irvin - 1:30 p.m., Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle.
Hudson, Doris Jean - 1 p.m., Davis Creek Church of the Nazarene, South Charleston.
Marshall, Beverly - 11:30 a.m., Spring Hill Cemetery, Charleston.
Moss, Armold - 1 p.m., Cedarville Baptist Church, Cedarville.