Funerals Today; Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Anderson, Pennie Louise - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Black, Harold Edward - 11 a.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.
Beirne, Stephen Larry - 3 p.m., Walker Memorial Park, Summersville.
Burdette, Lena Mae - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.
Frazer, Mary Louise Bake - 1 p.m., White Funeral Home, Summersville.
Hall, James Larry - 1 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.
Hudnall-Kirk, Sherry L. - 6 p.m., O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Jackson, Sidney Russell - 11 a.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.
Kuhn, Roger Alan - 1 p.m., Long and Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.
Martin, James H. "Jim" - 1 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo.
Morgan, Carolyn Delores Hubbard - 1 p.m., Hopkins Fork Church, Seth.
Morris, Margaret - 1 p.m., Jodie Baptist Church, Swiss.
Wisniewski, Marietta Cavender - 1 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.