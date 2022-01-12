Thank you for Reading.

Anderson, Pennie Louise - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Black, Harold Edward - 11 a.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Beirne, Stephen Larry - 3 p.m., Walker Memorial Park, Summersville.

Burdette, Lena Mae - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.

Frazer, Mary Louise Bake - 1 p.m., White Funeral Home, Summersville.

Hall, James Larry - 1 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

Hudnall-Kirk, Sherry L. - 6 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

Jackson, Sidney Russell - 11 a.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Kuhn, Roger Alan - 1 p.m., Long and Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.

Martin, James H. “Jim” - 1 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo.

Morgan, Carolyn Delores Hubbard - 1 p.m., Hopkins Fork Church, Seth.

Morris, Margaret - 1 p.m., Jodie Baptist Church, Swiss.

Wisniewski, Marietta Cavender - 1 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

Tags

Recommended for you