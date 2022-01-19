Funerals Today; Wednesday, January 19, 2022 Jan 19, 2022 28 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Baker, Shirley Lynn - Noon, Goldsbury Cemetery, Sias.Berry, Versia - Highland Memory Gardens, Godby.Brown, Janet Eloise Smith - 2 p.m., Lantz Funeral Home, Alderson.Collins, Robbie Wayne - 1 p.m., Bolt Church of God, Bolt.Durst, James Lee “Jimmy” - 2 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.Holbrook, Charles - 2 p.m., Adams-Reed Funeral Home, Cowen.Holley, Linda Faye - 11 a.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.Ritchie, Nancy Lee - 10 a.m., Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kitchen Mortuary Nancy Lee Huntington Goldsbury Cemetery Berry Evans Shirley Lynn Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Patricia A. Elswick Blank Diana B. Lawman Blank Fay Eskew Linda Faye Holley Cecil Eugene Haas Blank Laci Dawn Renee Hively Robert Joseph "Joe" DeHart Blank Nicholas “Nick” Wilkinson Blank Norval Austin Buddy Bowie Roger Lee Williams Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: January 19, 2022 Daily Mail WV Two WV towns pool resources to invigorate community Two strangers united through loss at top of the Andes Diane Tarantini: A children's book is born Rocky Mountain highlights: Charleston native recounts fateful encounter, other worldly outdoor adventures YWCA Women of Achievement to be recognized at February luncheon ceremony