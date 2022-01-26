Funerals Today; Wednesday, January 26, 2022 Jan 26, 2022 44 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Breeden, Marshall Gene - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.Browning, Bertha Lea - 10 a.m., Danville Memorial Park, Danville.Elliott, George Jennings - 1 p.m., Laurel Fork Missionary Baptist Church, Adonijah.Fizer, Betty Jean Brown Wright - 1 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.Gunnoe, Mary Alice - 1 p.m., Drawdy Cemetery, Drawdy.Harmon, Helen "Susie" Ruth - 1 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.Hoffman, Ronnie Keith - 2 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.Nahodil, William Howard - 1 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.Nease, Nancy Sue - 5:30 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home, Poca.Neff, Kermit Lee - 1 p.m., Greene-Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton.White, Patrick Ira - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.Wine, Kenneth Lee - 1 p.m., Stockert Funeral Home & Cremation, Flatwoods.Zackoski, Mary - 2 p.m., Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Danville Memorial Park Danville Bertha Lea Worship Ethnology Christianity Funeral Brown Drawdy Cemetery Graceland Memorial Park Recommended for you Local Spotlight Joan Ashmore Blank Ella Juanita Bailey Scott Nancy Sue Nease Dolores Mae Carlson Bonnie Jean Linn Blank Nathan McCallister Blank James Kent Julia Shepard Greene Blank Ronnie Keith Hoffman William Howard Nahodil Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: January 26, 2022 Daily Mail WV County EMTs, paramedics are 'worn-out and short-handed' Communities could lose emergency ambulance service Big Brothers Big Sisters expanding in West Virginia Two WV towns pool resources to invigorate community Two strangers united through loss at top of the Andes