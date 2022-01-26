Thank you for Reading.

Breeden, Marshall Gene - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.

Browning, Bertha Lea - 10 a.m., Danville Memorial Park, Danville.

Elliott, George Jennings - 1 p.m., Laurel Fork Missionary Baptist Church, Adonijah.

Fizer, Betty Jean Brown Wright - 1 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

Gunnoe, Mary Alice - 1 p.m., Drawdy Cemetery, Drawdy.

Harmon, Helen "Susie" Ruth - 1 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

Hoffman, Ronnie Keith - 2 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Nahodil, William Howard - 1 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.

Nease, Nancy Sue - 5:30 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home, Poca.

Neff, Kermit Lee - 1 p.m., Greene-Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton.

White, Patrick Ira - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Wine, Kenneth Lee - 1 p.m., Stockert Funeral Home & Cremation, Flatwoods.

Zackoski, Mary - 2 p.m., Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston.

