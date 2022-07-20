Funerals Today; Wednesday July 20, 2022 Jul 20, 2022 52 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bailey, Gregory "Greg" Lee - 1:30 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.Green, Michael Brock - 2 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.Johnson Jr., John S. - 3 p.m., Highlawn Baptist Church, St. Albans.Morrison, James Wesley - 1 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.Riddle, Arnold Eustace - 1 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.Sizemore, Linda Joyce - 5 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.Thomas, Cloe Phares - 11 a.m., Miller Cemetery, Webster Springs. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Bailey Funeral Gregory Lee Worship Cemetery Michael Brock Linda Joyce Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Jessie June Barnette Arnold Eustace Riddle Mavis Clendenin Kelly Blank Sandra “Sandy” Suze Mayfield Blank Randolph Woodford Myers Blank Elmer Allen Hartwell Blank Darlene Starkey Blank Daniel Rush Sheets Nancy (Smith) Jewell Blank Nancy Smith Jewell Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: July 20, 2022 Daily Mail WV Central West Virginia Writing Project: Teaching teachers to write Kathleen M. Jacobs: Help for young writers Susan Johnson: Snapshots of America House calls: Medical centers increase telemedicine service outreach Steamboat dreams: An interview with Capt. Don Sanders