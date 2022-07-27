Funerals Today; Wednesday July 27, 2022 Jul 27, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bailey, Paul E. - 10 a.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.Horan, Alice Faye Cochran - Noon, Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.Sherman, Helen G. - 10 a.m., Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, Charleston. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Basilica Sherman Helen G. Co-cathedral Architecture Sacred Heart Charleston Funeral Home Recommended for you Local Spotlight Janet Hayes Allison Blank Daniel Eugene Fizer Blank Clara Faye Blackshire Ruth Edwards Blank James Lee “Jim” Johnson J. Howard & J. Mark Hassig Judy Rae Proctor Anita Kirby Blank Julia V McCallister Richard T. (Rich) Ellington Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: July 27, 2022 Daily Mail WV Charleston author strikes gold with comprehensive 'Golden Girls' guidebook Browning, 'Golden Girls' actress to meet fans in Princeton Saturday Central West Virginia Writing Project: Teaching teachers to write Kathleen M. Jacobs: Help for young writers Susan Johnson: Snapshots of America