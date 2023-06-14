Funerals Today; Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Jun 14, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Carpenter, Naomi - 2 p.m., Boggs Fork Community ChurchHarvey, Curtis Eugene - 1 p.m., Pennington Smith Funeral Home, Gauley Bridge.Lovejoy, Lonzo Lonnie - 3 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.McComas, Garry Lee - 1 p.m., Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.Milam, William Lee - 12 p.m., Long and Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.Riffle, Judith Ann - 1 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.Tanner, Connie Sue - 6 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.Wooddell, Robin Ann - 10 a.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Local Spotlight Angelia Faye Nichols John Frederick Moore Keagan Jay Gross Teddy Leo Sigman Edgar Lovel Davis Teddy Leo Sigman Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Daily Mail WV What COVID-19 taught us about grief traditions in Appalachia From print to podcast: Recording and recounting Fayette County murder mysteries Master Naturalists promote plant, wildlife education, preservation A novice bird-watcher takes to the woods Marmet native promotes outreach ministry through MMA matches