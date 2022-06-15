Funerals Today; Wednesday, June 15, 2022 Jun 15, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Breece, Gloria Jean - Noon, Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.Gandee, Roberta - 2 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.Harper, Linda Ruth - 10 a.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.Henson, Elizabeth Anne - 11 a.m., Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville.Matheny, Glen Allen - 2 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.McKinney, Jackie - 1 p.m., McKinney Cemetery, Pad Fork Rd., Looneyville.Reed, James - 1 p.m., Long & Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.Stone, Judith Carol Dixon - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Grandview Memorial Park Funeral Worship Gloria Jean Roberta Alum Creek Curry Recommended for you Local Spotlight Donna Jean Atkinson Blank Michael Maddox Ernest "Ernie" Rhodes Blank Ernest “Ernie” Rhodes James “Little” Daugherty Blank Douglas Edward Hudson Donna Louise (Samms) Short Paul Wayne Simmons Archie Dale Skiles Keith Edward Bailey Trending Now Articles ArticlesGazette-Mail editorial: Was verdict in Charleston cop's murder justice?Prep Baseball: Class AA All-State Team"The elephant about to enter the room": PFAS contamination proven pervasive in legislative session presentationPower outages accompany arrival of dangerously hot, humid weatherWV Homeland Security official, Putnam school board member preparing report on improving school safety in wake of shootingsDear Abby: Lonely widow mulls offer from younger acquaintanceLawmakers hear more about state certificate-of-need processThe Food Guy: Retro recipe alert! The Long Bob & Kourey’s MeatloafClass AA champs Logan place trio on All-State teamBolts Willis: WV has chance to drive country's energy future (Opinion) Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: June 15, 2022 Daily Mail WV Emerald landscapes, tartan plaids and whisky distilleries highlight Scotland trip ‘Slow burn’ effect of mass shootings can impact young people School shooters tend to go down a ‘fatal grievance pathway,’ WVU researcher says Seeking solidarity: West Side community event to address gun violence Second annual WV Workplace Wellness Conference to be held at Stonewall Resort