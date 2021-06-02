Thank you for Reading.

Cloutier, Camillien “Frenchy” - 5 p.m., Wilson Smith Funeral Home, Clay.

Crafton, Helen F. Morgan - 2 p.m., Tyree Funeral Home, Mount Hope.

Early, Frank Christopher - 2 p.m., Elkview Baptist Church.

Elkins, Betty Jo (Ferrell) - 1 p.m., Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle.

Fisher, Judith Ann - 11 a.m., Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church.

Machado, Harry - 1 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Winfield.

McMillion Sr, William Marshall - 2 p.m., Foglesong Funeral Home, Mason.

Schulte, Jean Marie (Arbaugh) - Noon, St. Anthony’s Shrine Catholic Church, Boomer.

Stewart, Carolyn Katherine - 12 p.m., Hometown Apostolic Church, Hometown.

Sutherland Jr, Lewis Fredrick - 11 a.m., St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, Charleston.Fisher, Judith Ann

Thomas, Madilene Marie - 2 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

