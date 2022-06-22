Thank you for Reading.

Burford, Ronsford Cassie - 2 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro.

Goff, Annie Victoria - 2 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.

Kelly, Ethal Mae - 3 p.m., John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer.

Mullins Sr., Tennis - 1 p.m., Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville.

Shimko, Gregory - 11 a.m., St Thomas Catholic Church, Gassaway.

Steele, Anna (Raynes) - 11 a.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Whitaker, Colletta Gail - 11 a.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

