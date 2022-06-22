Funerals Today; Wednesday June 22, 2022 Jun 22, 2022 45 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Burford, Ronsford Cassie - 2 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro.Goff, Annie Victoria - 2 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.Kelly, Ethal Mae - 3 p.m., John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer.Mullins Sr., Tennis - 1 p.m., Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville.Shimko, Gregory - 11 a.m., St Thomas Catholic Church, Gassaway.Steele, Anna (Raynes) - 11 a.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.Whitaker, Colletta Gail - 11 a.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Memory Annie Victoria Garden Funeral Home Kelly Ronsford Cassie Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Paul Stephen Miller Richard Hanson Sr. Chapman Edward Dillon Jr. David Cleon Groff Blank Keith Everett Conant Jr. Timothy Dale Riddle Timothy Dewayne “Turk" Thomas Nora Lucinda “Puggy” Harrah Dorothy Louise Wolfe Brooks Donna Jean Atkinson Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: June 22, 2022 Daily Mail WV Myths, stigma over dialects still exist Goin' up yonder: Lingering over Appalachian linguistics Emerald landscapes, tartan plaids and whisky distilleries highlight Scotland trip ‘Slow burn’ effect of mass shootings can impact young people School shooters tend to go down a ‘fatal grievance pathway,’ WVU researcher says