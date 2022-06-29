Thank you for Reading.

Brown, Roderick "Rod" P. - 11 a.m., St. Peters United Methodist Church, St. Albans.

Comer, Stephen Edwin - 10 a.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.

Compton, Lacy Russell - 2:15 p.m., Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.

Cornett, Lonnie - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Engle, Patricia (Patti) Ann - 6 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Howie Jr., Frank W. - 1 p.m., Pryor Funeral Home, East Bank.

Livorsi, Jennifer (Crist) - 11 a.m., Tariff Cemetery, Tariff.

Lynch, Fredrick Michael - 1 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.

Mace, Melvin Foster - 7 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Taylor, Ray E. - 1 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.

