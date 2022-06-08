Funerals Today; Wednesday June 8, 2022 Jun 8, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Baker, Thomas Edward - 5 p.m., Summersville Arena and Conference Center, Summersville.Ozalas, Kimberly - 6:30 p.m., Matics Funeral Home Inc., Clendenin.Quillen, Charles E. - 11 a.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.Stewart, Judy Ann Herbert - 10 a.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel, Poca. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Thomas Edward Summersville Arena Conference Center Commerce Baker Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Vivian Dove Whitlock Hash Blank Harry Hobart Bailey Rita Chapman Blank Judy Ann Herbert Stewart Sandra "Sandy" Lee Hogan Ruth Anne Smith Blank Sandra “Sandy” Lee Hogan Larry David Dickerson Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: June 8, 2022 Daily Mail WV ‘Slow burn’ effect of mass shootings can impact young people School shooters tend to go down a ‘fatal grievance pathway,’ WVU researcher says Seeking solidarity: West Side community event to address gun violence Second annual WV Workplace Wellness Conference to be held at Stonewall Resort Active SWV promotes healthier habits, lifestyles for West Virginians