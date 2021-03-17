Coleman, Daniel L. “Danny” - 7 p.m., Tornado Apostolic Church.
Ellison, Thelma Ann - 1 p.m., White Funeral Home, Summersville.
Gibson, Terry Vernon - 1 p.m., Long & Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.
Lazear, Patty - 12 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.
Lovejoy, Nancy Ruth Bailey - 2 p.m., Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville.
Mooney, John Henry - 1 p.m., Graceland Memorial Park Mausoleum, South Charleston.
Myers, John Nathan - 1 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.
Pauley, Fay E - 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro.
Ratliff, Betty Joyce - 2 p.m., Tyler Mt. Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Richardson-White, Dawn - 1 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.