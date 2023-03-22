Funerals Today; Wednesday, March 22, 2023 Mar 22, 2023 19 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Brogan, Paul Brian - 2 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.Criniti, Mildred Coon - 2 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.Emiline, Michael Wayne - 7 p.m., O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.Kerwood, Clifford Franklin - 2 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.Shawler, Michael E. - 11 a.m., Ascension Catholic Church, Hurricane.Simms, Jason Wayne - 2 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.Smith, Barbara - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Local Spotlight Michael E. Shawler Marceline Ray “Mike Parsons Wanda June Tenney Brittany Lynn Gillman-Miller Jane Ann Pritt Moore Elizabeth “Betty” McCray Edith Marie “Edie” Hall William Asa Johnson James M. Ross Retha Mae (Beller) Dickerson Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: March 22, 2023 Daily Mail WV 'Rocket Boys' author hopes more Coalwood stories coming to the screen Morgantown native releases debut solo album, 'Appalachian Gothic' St. Albans Scottish Fiddle Orchestra to perform today Native plants face perilous future How dangerous was the Ohio chemical train derailment?