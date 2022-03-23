Thank you for Reading.

Alford, Margaret Jane “Peggy” - 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Casto, Jerry Keith - 1 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.

Pennington, Loren - 1 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, Charleston.

Taylor, Gary Wayne - 2 p.m., White Funeral Home, Summersville.

White, David Norris - 1 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Tags

Recommended for you