Funerals Today; Wednesday, March 23, 2022 Mar 23, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Alford, Margaret Jane “Peggy” - 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.Casto, Jerry Keith - 1 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.Pennington, Loren - 1 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, Charleston.Taylor, Gary Wayne - 2 p.m., White Funeral Home, Summersville.White, David Norris - 1 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Funeral Ethnology Loren Curry Taylor Alum Creek Jerry Keith Recommended for you Local Spotlight Mark Lynn Eden Richard Wyatt Crouser David Norris White Blank Bessie Roberta “Bertie” Lett Blank Warren Du’trell Collins Blank Margaret “Maggie” Salimi Delbert Earl Asbury Blank Robert Kelly Cunningham Blank Mark Eden Tina Sayre Drennen Trending Now Articles ArticlesAnother empty building may become housingRichwood school rebuilding bids rejected after coming in at least $17M over budget; Summersville schools also expected to overrunRobin Godfrey: WV GOP chairman Harris gets it wrong on Jackson (Opinion)Four fraternities disciplined at WVUPrep roundup: South Charleston softball blanks Capital 8-0Clay County Commission to hold town hall meeting focused on Elk River Trail right-of-way ownership disputeWV Dems push for gas tax pause as prices drop in MD; GOP lawmaker suggests tax shiftBoys basketball: James Monroe's Allen captain of Class A All-State teamDear Abby: Aunt fears her nieces are in danger at homePrep softball: Winfield improves to 4-0 with 4-1 win over Chapmanville Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: March 23, 2022 Daily Mail WV Nationals statement from the board of the Charleston Amateur Hockey Association Nationals prove slippery for Charleston Chiefs, team will shoot for next year Area sleep centers focus on remedying disorders and related health risks WVU sleep medicine program deemed a ‘game changer’ for hospitalized patients Olde Main renaissance boosts St. Albans