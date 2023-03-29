Funerals Today; Wednesday, March 29, 2023 Mar 29, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Agosti, Dennis - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.Ball Jr., Donald Joseph - 12 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.Gregory, Madison “Matt” - 1 p.m., Upper Holly Union Mission Church, Webster Springs.Keiffer, Tammi - 2 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.Mahan, Roger Dale - 1 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.Potter, Donna Lynn - 1 p.m., South Charleston First Church of the Nazarene, South Charleston.Ray, Virginia Lea Adkins - 4 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.Rose, Dawn Cantley - Graceland Memorial Park Chapel, South Charleston. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity Religion Recommended for you Local Spotlight Janice C. Young Strickland Christopher Wayne Howard Charolette Darlene Casto Charles Edwards Gannon Jr. Phyllis Jean Sundin Manley Judith M. Sneed Cassandrea D “Sandy” Henry Shawn Christopher Iden James Lewis Savage Jessie K. Painter Rahmati Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: March 29, 2023 Daily Mail WV Elkview author releases latest children's book Charleston children's author channels passion into publishing Chris Ellis: Canine companion welcome on walks 'Rocket Boys' author hopes more Coalwood stories coming to the screen Morgantown native releases debut solo album, 'Appalachian Gothic'