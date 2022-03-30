Funerals Today; Wednesday, March 30, 2022 Mar 30, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Aliff, Lynda Sharon - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.Barton, Leora Faye - 1 p.m., Ashton Baptist Church, Ashton.Harris, Leona Myrtle - 1 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo.Hensley, Eva Faye - 11 a.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel, Poca.Hunter, Thomas R. - 3 p.m., Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville.Simpkins, Orie - 11 a.m., Evans Funeral Home, Chapmanville.Strickland, Michael Dwayne - 2 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Lynda Sharon Christianity Funeral Danville Ashton Baptist Church Leora Faye Leona Myrtle Recommended for you Local Spotlight Emory C. (Sam) Waggoner Larry Dwight McKinney Ronald Keith Humphrey Willard Henry McClanahan Carlos A. Moore Arthur Leroy Cobbs Blank Linda Sue Spurlock Robert Hill Harbert Charles Russell Hirst Blank Michael Edward Jones Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: March 30, 2022 Daily Mail WV KVAS acquires Don Haxton Telescope Star parties part of Astronomical Society's cosmic calendar of events Nationals statement from the board of the Charleston Amateur Hockey Association Nationals prove slippery for Charleston Chiefs, team will shoot for next year Area sleep centers focus on remedying disorders and related health risks