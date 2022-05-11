Thank you for Reading.

Cyfers, Roger - 2 p.m., Chapel of Evans Funeral Home, Chapmanville.

Dennison, Vesta Carol - 12 p.m., First Baptist Church, St. Albans.

Flippin, Robert Kimble - 2 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Lawrence, Janice - Noon, Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Linville, Carl Jennings - 2 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.

Means, Micheal Edward - 2 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Prete, Carolyn Sue - 2 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

Rexroad, Margaret Ann - 6 p.m., Mid State Church of God, Gassaway.

Stevens, Thomas Lee - 1 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Stone, Ronnie - 12:30 p.m., Spring Fork Missionary Baptist Church, Campbells Creek.

