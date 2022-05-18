Thank you for Reading.

Arthur, Elizabeth Ann Cline - 7 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home, Poca.

Dolin, Betty Jean - 1 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Grimm, Sandra Kay - 2 p.m., Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason.

Heater, John David - 1 p.m., Gassaway United Methodist Church, Gassaway.

Jarrett, Brian Preston - Noon, Grace Bible Church, Charleston.

Marcum, Virginia Belle Fowler - 1 p.m., Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington.

Mullins, Freda Sharon - 10 a.m., Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.

Sands, Christopher Lee - 6:30 p.m., Living Faith Church, Marmet.

Sauvageot, George Alderson - 2 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Winter, Karen Louise - 1 p.m., Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston.

