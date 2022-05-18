Funerals Today; Wednesday, May 18, 2022 May 18, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Arthur, Elizabeth Ann Cline - 7 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home, Poca.Dolin, Betty Jean - 1 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.Grimm, Sandra Kay - 2 p.m., Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason.Heater, John David - 1 p.m., Gassaway United Methodist Church, Gassaway.Jarrett, Brian Preston - Noon, Grace Bible Church, Charleston.Marcum, Virginia Belle Fowler - 1 p.m., Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington.Mullins, Freda Sharon - 10 a.m., Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.Sands, Christopher Lee - 6:30 p.m., Living Faith Church, Marmet.Sauvageot, George Alderson - 2 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.Winter, Karen Louise - 1 p.m., Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Local Spotlight Giles Brinford Burgess Jr. Blank Erma Lee Cashwell Robert V. “Bob” Harper Jennings W. Hamilton David W. Richardson Peggy Joan Lively Frank D. Disney Karen Louise Winter Linda F. (Short) Adkins Elizabeth Ann Cline Arthur Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: May 18, 2022 Daily Mail WV Chessie 29: Effort launched to restore historic C&O business car Museum highlights C&O’s history Ginseng and big pharma: How Appalachia built an industry that would later exploit it Book excerpt: ‘Ginseng Diggers’ Catering to Appalachian appetites: Free folk arts and culture workshops continue through May at High Rocks Academy