Alford, Sharon - 11 a.m., Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Blare, Regina “Jeanie” - 2 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Carroll, Sean T. - 5 p.m., Glasgow Senior Center, Glasgow.

Fisher, Catherine “Tink” - 1 p.m., St. Anthony’s Shrine Catholic Church, Boomer.

Hall, Ernest Charles - 1 p.m., Greene-Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton.

Hart, Reginald Thomas - 2 p.m., Forrest Burdette United Methodist Church, Hurricane.

Jacobs, Donald L. - 11 a.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Kimbler, Phyllis Darlene - 1 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Mays, Betty - 1 p.m., Dunbar Church of Christ, Dunbar.

Petry, Patricia Lou “Patty” - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

Rogers, Ruby Maxine - 2 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Williams, Nancy Lee Rohrig - 11 a.m., Coal Fork United Methodist Church, Campbells Creek.

