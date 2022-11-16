Funerals Today; Wednesday, November 16, 2022 Nov 16, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ballengee, Elizabeth A. - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.Bess, Clarence, Jr. - Noon, Forrest Burdette Mem. United Methodist Church, Hurricane.Burton, Helen Elizabeth - Noon, Callender Funeral Home, Charleston.Chapman, Patricia Ann - 1 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.Frampton, Debra - 11 a.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.Linger, Juanita Belle - 11 a.m., Laurel Point Cemetery, Newton.Stanley, Carolyn Sue - 11 a.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.Stowers, Buster L., Jr. - 11 a.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.Taylor, Kai Rowin - 1 p.m., Braxton Memorial Cemetery, Sutton.VanSickle, Deloris R. - 11 a.m., Harmony Cemetery, Southside. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Laurel Point Cemetery Memory United Methodist Church Elizabeth A. Juanita Belle Hurricane Garden Recommended for you Local Spotlight John Boyce Ginn Blank Diana Gaile Hanson Blank Sarah Renee Rose Carolyn Jean Diehl Blank Helen Elizabeth Burton Blank Arlena Kay Jones Loretta Frances Payton Blank Cynthia Diane Bush Parker Blank Charles William Thomas Blank Cynthia Diane Bush Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: November 16, 2022 Daily Mail WV Remembering Woody: A tribute in pictures Midwives making a comeback in rural communities Susan Johnson: Conscience and voting in the post-Roe age Local arts groups prepare for holiday shows River City Youth Ballet Ensemble to reprise 'The Snow Queen' at Culture Center