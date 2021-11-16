Funerals Today; Wednesday, November 17, 2021 Nov 16, 2021 28 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Arnold, Douglas Keith - 11 a.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.Brown, Russell Dealton - 7 p.m., Casto Funeral Home. Evans.Cox, James Darin - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.Howard, Dolores Faye (Boyd) - Noon, Montgomery Memorial Park Chapel, London.Jones, Sherry Lynn - 10 a.m., Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Tornado.Knopp, Otmer George - 11 a.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.Nunn, Lahoma G. - 2 p.m., Hayzlett Cemetery, Garretts Bend.Starcher, Pearl Audrey - 11 a.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.Wagoner, Freddie “Bunk” Dale - Noon, Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.Zakas, Ruth Ann Inghram - 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Arnold Freddie Dale Douglas Keith Cemetery Funeral Spencer Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Franklin Eugene Ray Forest Eugene "Pete" Rogers Blank Howard E. Wilson William Dean "Bill" Perry Blank Mary Ellaine Smith Harold Gene Totten Blank Larry K. Skaggs Steven Allen Steele Ralph G. “Shorty" Noffsinger Carol "Lynn" Rigsby Trending Now Articles ArticlesAudit: With no legal means for disposal, unclaimed bodies pile up at Medical Examiner's OfficeGazette-Mail editorial: Rules are different for the uber wealthyWood County sheriff to retire in face of allegations; second former employee files lawsuit against StephensLegislative Republicans establish new labor caucusOhio Valley University workers missing paychecks, students not receiving transcripts amid accreditor reviewGirls prep soccer: GW's Reagan Bromiley wins KV Player of the Year honorWVU football: Brown says Mountaineers' woes not an effort issueMorgan Wallen announces tour dates and a stop in CharlestonHead of WV transportation says federal infrastructure bill would go a long way on highway projectsManchin, Capito: Good things coming to WV with infrastructure bill Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: November 16, 2021 Daily Mail WV 'Bed & Brew' experience on tap in Clendenin Park superintendent sought for Elk River Rail Trail Putnam trailblazers find 'home' Hurricane Trail Racing ends season with Haunted Half Race Auto dealers partner with WVU Medicine to support new children's hospital