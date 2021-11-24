Thank you for Reading.

Beverly, Marcella June - 11 a.m., Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Breslin, Patricia Ann - 2 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Burke, Arley Lee - 2 p.m., Elk Funeral Home, Charleston.

Chambers, Sherry - 11 a.m., East Bank United Methodist Church , East Bank.

Davis, Judith “Judy” - 1 p.m., Cutlip Cemetery, Bays.

Donato, Joy "Lynnie" - Noon, Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.

Hall, Ramona D. - Noon, Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.

Perdue, Garland L. - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

Rottgen, Erma Louise - 1 p.m., Foglesong Funeral Home, Mason.

Tackett, Marjorie Ellen - Noon, Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.

Toler Jr., Howard “Nelson” - 4 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

