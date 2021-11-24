Funerals Today; Wednesday, November 24, 2021 Nov 24, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Beverly, Marcella June - 11 a.m., Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.Breslin, Patricia Ann - 2 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.Burke, Arley Lee - 2 p.m., Elk Funeral Home, Charleston.Chambers, Sherry - 11 a.m., East Bank United Methodist Church , East Bank.Davis, Judith “Judy” - 1 p.m., Cutlip Cemetery, Bays.Donato, Joy "Lynnie" - Noon, Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.Hall, Ramona D. - Noon, Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.Perdue, Garland L. - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.Rottgen, Erma Louise - 1 p.m., Foglesong Funeral Home, Mason.Tackett, Marjorie Ellen - Noon, Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.Toler Jr., Howard “Nelson” - 4 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Marcella Beverly Funeral United Methodist Church East Bank Recommended for you Local Spotlight Robert Leo Doyle Shawn Castle Dolan Jan Marie Reich Patricia Ann Lovejoy Luther Eugene Dixon Bobby Arnold Fizer Blank Timothy Boggess Mildred Bessie Lambert Boyd Delbert “Corkey Saunders Blank Robert Ray Vanater Trending Now Articles ArticlesFormer Holz teacher now accused of sweeping trash onto child, making her eat out of sink, slamming her head into deskGazette-Mail editorial: Reactions to verdict show priorities are offWV private schoolers discussing workaround to get voucher moneyFirstEnergy subsidiaries seek approval to build five utility-scale solar projects in West VirginiaMarshall football: Huff comments on VT rumorsChuck Landon: Huff mentioned for Hokies' jobWVU's father-son lineman pipeline continues with ThorntonVeltri dinner continues in delivered bags and at Manna Meal this yearEd Rabel: Education is completely broken (Opinion)WVU football notebook: Kansas has improved over course of season Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: November 24, 2021 Daily Mail WV New guidebook profiles nearly 600 Huntington artists Local artists' work featured in Juried Exhibition Kanawha City Lions sponsor school Peace Poster contests 'Bed & Brew' experience on tap in Clendenin Park superintendent sought for Elk River Rail Trail