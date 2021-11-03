Funerals Today; Wednesday, November 3, 2021 Nov 3, 2021 42 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Archer, Roy Gene - 1 p.m., Long and Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.Goins, Shawn Allen - 1 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.Harris, Paul Levere, Jr. - 1 p.m., Rocky Branch Cemetery, Walton.Kinder, John R. - 1 p.m., Wallace & Wallace, Rainelle.Morris, Raymond D. - 6 p.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.Sisson, Jeff - 2 p.m., Redeemer Lutheran Church, Charleston.Tomblin, Regina “Jeanie” Workman - 2 p.m., Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville.White, Marie - 11 a.m., White Family Cemetery, Gandeeville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Roy Gene Fisher Long Funeral Archer Recommended for you Local Spotlight Lawrence "Larry" Prather Linda Jean Keely Raymond Maxwell Stricker Blank Sherill Lynn Morris Marion Francis Call Dorsel Hodges Rusty A. Wyant Paulette (Polly) Moss Rev. James Edward Hanson Blank Jeanette Lee Warner Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: Nov. 3, 2021 Daily Mail WV Auto dealers partner with WVU Medicine to support new children's hospital Fundraising effort gets a big 'Yes' How to heal your heart after a pregnancy or infant loss West Virginia Book Festival returns with virtual plot twist this weekend Planting the right seeds: Rural writers getting it right