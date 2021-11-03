Thank you for Reading.

Archer, Roy Gene - 1 p.m., Long and Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.

Goins, Shawn Allen - 1 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.

Harris, Paul Levere, Jr. - 1 p.m., Rocky Branch Cemetery, Walton.

Kinder, John R. - 1 p.m., Wallace & Wallace, Rainelle.

Morris, Raymond D. - 6 p.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.

Sisson, Jeff - 2 p.m., Redeemer Lutheran Church, Charleston.

Tomblin, Regina “Jeanie” Workman - 2 p.m., Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville.

White, Marie - 11 a.m., White Family Cemetery, Gandeeville.

