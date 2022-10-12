Funerals Today; Wednesday, October 12, 2022 Oct 12, 2022 17 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bostic, Ivy Kay - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.Harless, Barbara Anne - 1 p.m., Memory Gardens, Madison.Haugen, Wayne E. - 11 a.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.Holcomb, Chilton Edward - 11 a.m., Pennington Smith Funeral Home, Gauley Bridge.Kopsolias, Peggy Lou - 2 p.m., Kopsolias Family Cemetery, West Hamlin.Marra, Jolynn - 7 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.Mitchell, Thomas Lee - Noon, Preston Funeral Home, Charleston.Sammons, Frances Jean Fraley - 11 a.m., Sammons Family Cemetery, Midkiff.Taylor, Rosalie Spinks - 2 p.m., White Funeral Home, Summersville.Warner, Judith - 1 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo.Woods, Myrtle - 3 p.m., Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Memory Belle Botany Myrtle Barbara Anne Madison Funeral Home Wood Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Brenda Gay Cochran Joyce Darlene Barrett James Clarence Farmer Blank Darrell Ray Mooney Blank Deloris “Judy” Pauley Marshall P. Hanger Blank Marie Ball Koster Sandra Jean Green Eunice Mae Bailey Marie (Ball) Koster Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: October 12, 2022 Daily Mail WV Wheeling author's debut novel details his 19th century Irish family roots 'A tale and journey for all of us' State park event celebrates the legend and legacy of Mary Ingles Diane Tarantini: Zooming around the Mountain State West Virginia Land Trust hits 20,000-acre milestone