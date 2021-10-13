Funerals Today; Wednesday, October 13, 2021 Oct 13, 2021 59 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Baisden, Ronald "Buck" - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.Cline, Billy James - 2 p.m., Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Wallback.Davis, Lucille Eleanor - 1 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cemetery Buck Worship Billy James Funeral Home Pleasant Hill Danville Cline Recommended for you Local Spotlight Ivan Derek "Ogre" Hanson Nancy Leigh Nichols Blank Jill Ellen Topp Blank Carroll Edward Withrow Ava Dianne Wilson Pauley Blank Clyde B. "Sonny" Ball Floyd Otho Tillis Donald E. Larch Lucille Eleanor Davis Tony Edward George Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: October 13, 2021 Daily Mail WV Chilton's 'sustained outrage' took no prisoners in fight for social justice Brian J. Allfrey: Why we need newspapers more than ever The Gazette and Daily Mail: A history of two capital city newspapers Zack Harold: The sound of a newsroom Mammograms, self-exams consistently at forefront of optimum treatment and health