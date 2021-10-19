Funerals Today; Wednesday, October 20, 2021 Oct 19, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ayers, Anthony Donovan Paul - 7 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Ravenswood.Bickley Jr., Atty. Nelson R. - Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington.Burgess, Barbara Ann - 1 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.Goodwin, Roger Lee - 1 p.m., Ward Cemetery, Ward.Johnson, James Alen - 11 a.m., Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane.Sanders, Linda Sue Holland - 11 a.m., Floral Hills Garden of Memories Cemetery, Sissonville.Sigman, Nancy Lee - Noon, Douglas Cemetery, Ivydale.Orndorff, Marcella Snyder - 1 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.Phillips, Iva R. - 1 p.m., Mountain State Baptist Church, Summersville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Douglas Cemetery Sue Holland Hill Christianity Worship Law Atty. Memory Garden Funeral Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Constance L. “Connie” Rhule Marcella "Marcie" Snyder Orndorff James Alen Johnson Casey Elizabeth Doyle Morris Eric Shawn Caruthers Blank Casey Elizabeth Doyle Morris Patty Jean Saunders Ava Dianne Wilson Peyton Pansy Delores Dunlap Caldwell Blank Edna Marie Kidd Trending Now Articles ArticlesSen. Bernie Sanders: Let's stand together to protect working families (Opinion)Grand jury hands up 61 indictmentsCarper says deal afoot for Charleston to own Town Center mall parking buildingsManchin campaign finances show oil and gas industry dwarfing in-state and renewable energy contributionsFormer Justice spokesman to serve as interim director of WV Public BroadcastingManchin's pushback against key climate policy leaves WV coal industry satisfied, climate advocates wanting answersGazette-Mail editorial: Sissonville man makes strong case for vaccinationPrep soccer sectional roundup: Bryson Beaver scores 10 goals in Herbert Hoover boys 25-1 win over Pendleton CountyPublic Service Commission to hold public comment hearing Friday on increasing WV cost burden for proposed coal-fired plant upgradesSenate takes steps forward but ultimately falls back on redistricting Monday Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: October 20, 2021 Daily Mail WV Roots of The Herald-Dispatch go back to city’s early years Newspapers and democracy: From the penny press to news deserts Chilton's 'sustained outrage' took no prisoners in fight for social justice Brian J. Allfrey: Why we need newspapers more than ever The Gazette and Daily Mail: A history of two capital city newspapers