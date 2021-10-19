Thank you for Reading.

Ayers, Anthony Donovan Paul - 7 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Ravenswood.

Bickley Jr., Atty. Nelson R. - Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington.

Burgess, Barbara Ann - 1 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

Goodwin, Roger Lee - 1 p.m., Ward Cemetery, Ward.

Johnson, James Alen - 11 a.m., Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Sanders, Linda Sue Holland - 11 a.m., Floral Hills Garden of Memories Cemetery, Sissonville.

Sigman, Nancy Lee - Noon, Douglas Cemetery, Ivydale.

Orndorff, Marcella Snyder - 1 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.

Phillips, Iva R. - 1 p.m., Mountain State Baptist Church, Summersville.

