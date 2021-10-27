Funerals Today; Wednesday, October 27, 2021 Oct 27, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ball, Joey Dewayne - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.Bender, Kathy (Cool) - 5 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.Clark, Betty Jean Huffman - 11 a.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.Hicks, Terry Wayne - 7 p.m., Prayer Connection Lighthouse Church, Danville.Hundley, Faye Louise - 1 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor.Nichols, Ann - 1 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.Westfall, Phillip - 11 a.m., White Pine Cemetery, near Aplin Ridge. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cemetery Phillip White Pine Aplin Ridge Botany Danville Joey Dewayne Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Howard Lee "Bucky" Boyce Jr. Blank Renee Johnson Blank Christopher Michael Boggs Blank James Gilmore Fletcher Rinick Mary Maxine Skidmore Woodall Blank John Waybright Stephen Clay Thacker Ari Charlotte Boone Betty Jane Jackson Shelton James Robert Vanoy Sr. Trending Now Articles ArticlesWV lawmakers hear from community members in Logan about how to seize on 'once in a lifetime' economic opportunityMetallurgical coal mine reopening in Mingo CountyWith record visitation, Dolly Sods approaches gridlockAEP agrees to sell Kentucky Power to Canadian companyState Supreme Court justices hear arguments on whether new law targets labor unionsThe Food Guy: Cereal and ice cream? Sweet news from Elk CityWVU football: 2020 debacle at Iowa State a motivator for Mountaineers this weekEarly community college plan for Kanawha high schoolers curtailed, but still plannedHoyer: "We can potentially see another [COVID-19] surge" with winter comingDear Abby: Infidelity continues to rock teetering marriage Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: October 27, 2021 Daily Mail WV West Virginia Book Festival returns with virtual plot twist this weekend Planting the right seeds: Rural writers getting it right Lawlessness abounded in WV border counties over slavery Roots of The Herald-Dispatch go back to city’s early years Newspapers and democracy: From the penny press to news deserts