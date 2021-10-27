Thank you for Reading.

Ball, Joey Dewayne - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Bender, Kathy (Cool) - 5 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.

Clark, Betty Jean Huffman - 11 a.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Hicks, Terry Wayne - 7 p.m., Prayer Connection Lighthouse Church, Danville.

Hundley, Faye Louise - 1 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor.

Nichols, Ann - 1 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

Westfall, Phillip - 11 a.m., White Pine Cemetery, near Aplin Ridge.

Tags

Recommended for you