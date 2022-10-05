Funerals Today; Wednesday, October 5, 2022 Oct 5, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Barnett, John Robert - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.Burford, Juanita Ruth - 10 a.m., Light House Baptist Church.Cavender, Phyllis - 2 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.Grealis, Marie Kathleen - 1 p.m., Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.Hodges, Lula - 1 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.Parsons, Sylvia - 1 p.m., Sunset Cemetery, Bickmore.Radcliff, Carol Sue - 1 p.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.Shannon, Gary - Noon, Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.Tinnel, Sandy - 1 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Memory Gary Shannon Christianity Noon Garden Recommended for you Local Spotlight Gail (Johnson) Harrison Blank Eunice Mae Bailey Diana Topeka Blank Sandra Jean Green Blank Rita Searls Robert Lee Adams Charles Lee Curry Bertha I. Clements Blank Renee Marie Peralta Blank Kermit "Boogie" Lee Burgess Jr. Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: October 5, 2022 Daily Mail WV State park event celebrates the legend and legacy of Mary Ingles Diane Tarantini: Zooming around the Mountain State West Virginia Land Trust hits 20,000-acre milestone Art Walk Richwood success proves city's investment in the arts paying off A healing ecosystem: Program helps small businesses become recovery-safe communities