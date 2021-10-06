Funerals Today; Wednesday, October 6, 2021 Oct 6, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bird, William Edward - 11 a.m., Sunrise Memorial Gardens, Letart.Dotson, Aaron Michael - Noon, Casto Funeral Home, Evans.McClure, James Richard - 11 a.m., Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle.May, Jackie Lee - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.Meade, Ernest Eugene - Noon, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.Mottesheard, Patricia Ann Barry - 1 p.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.Payne, Tobby Lee - 2 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.Sigman, Patrick Junior - 1 p.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House.Simpkins, Dustin Trent - 1 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.Tyree, Amanda Thelma "Ms. Tootsie" - 10 a.m., Ritchie and Johnson Funeral Home, Beckley. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Local Spotlight Burk F. Bell Charles Lawrence Stalnaker Kenneth "Kenny" Sutton Mary Ann Price Blank Tony Edward George Curt Pettit Ron Pauley Sherri Louise Phillips Blank Junora Grant Patrick Junior Sigman Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: October 6, 2021 Daily Mail WV Mammograms, self-exams consistently at forefront of optimum treatment and health Genetic testing provides answers – and options – for patients concerned about breast cancer risk From caregiver to patient: CAMC mammographer undergoing breast cancer treatment Alumni abroad: Meet four Marshall University alumni working in countries across the globe Brothers combine firearms knowledge, innovation to launch family business