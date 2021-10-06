Thank you for Reading.

Bird, William Edward - 11 a.m., Sunrise Memorial Gardens, Letart.

Dotson, Aaron Michael - Noon, Casto Funeral Home, Evans.

McClure, James Richard - 11 a.m., Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle.

May, Jackie Lee - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Meade, Ernest Eugene - Noon, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Mottesheard, Patricia Ann Barry - 1 p.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.

Payne, Tobby Lee - 2 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Sigman, Patrick Junior - 1 p.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House.

Simpkins, Dustin Trent - 1 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

Tyree, Amanda Thelma "Ms. Tootsie" - 10 a.m., Ritchie and Johnson Funeral Home, Beckley.

