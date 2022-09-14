Funerals Today; Wednesday September 14, 2022 Sep 14, 2022 17 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Hammer, James Camden - 1 p.m., Greene-Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton.Hardman, Rebecca May - 6 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Winfield.Higginbotham, Carl Junior - 2 p.m., Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.Hodges, Ronald Ray - 1 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Winfield.Lett, Sr. John Franklin - 5 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home, Poca.Luikart, Judith A. - 1 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo.Rose, Roger - 5 p.m., Tyler Mt. Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.Scarberry Jr., Frank - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.Tripp, Alice Marie - 1 p.m., Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Tyler Lett Funeral Keller Cemetery Roger Recommended for you Local Spotlight John Franklin Lett Ronald Ray Hodges Paul Graydon Smith Rebecca May Hardman Blank Shanda Nichole “Nikki” Kane Cindy L. Edwards Blank Mark Elliott McDaniel Blank Dola Mae Stone Blank Frank Joseph Zitter Jr. Blank Raymond Bobbitt Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: September 14, 2022 Daily Mail WV From students to seniors, Dunbar couple's nonprofit engages in civic enrichment, outreach Robert Saunders: Turtles all the way down Kathleen M. Jacobs: The silver lining of slow living Artist recreates Dunglen Hotel logo from newly discovered artifact Snake, rattle & roll: Eastern Panhandle researcher's life inspired a new generation of reptile enthusiasts